Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown today (Tues March 27th) at 6pm. Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
€161,000 allocated by TII for the laying of water main on Killorglin N70
Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated €161,000 for the laying of water main on the N70 in Killorglin. According to Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, the...
Eileen Margaret Kelly, Tralee Road, Castlemaine & formerly of Hounslow, London.
More than 10,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
There's been a 12% increase in the past year in the number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry. According to figures from...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway are facing a race against time to play in Munster's Champions Cup quarter final against Toulon at Thomond Park...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 2 Moyvane 4 Killarney 3 CPC.IE Div 2 Mixed League Moyvane v Killarney at 8
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry U16 Football League Div 1A Bally Asdee Ballydonghue 1-10 Emmets 1-11 St.Senans 4-18 Moyvane Tarbert 0-10 Div 1B Knock Brosna Duagh 4-9 Ballyduff 7-6 Beale 1-11 Finuge 1-3 Kelliher's...