Eileen Margaret Kelly, Tralee Road, Castlemaine & formerly of Hounslow, London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown today (Tues March 27th) at 6pm.  Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR