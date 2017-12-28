Eileen Luke Collins, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6:30pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR