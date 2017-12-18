Eileen Kirby, Derrindaffe, Duagh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR