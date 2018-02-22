Eileen Kelliher née O’Connor, Shanahill West, Keel, Castlemaine

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (Feb 23rd) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR