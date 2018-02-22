Eileen Kelliher née O’Connor, Shanahill West, Keel, Castlemaine

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (Feb 23rd) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Long-awaited respite house in North Kerry to open in coming weeks
A long-awaited respite house in North Kerry is due to open on a full-time basis in the coming weeks. Cork Kerry Community Healthcare gave the...
Next stage of Gas to Listowel project to begin next month
The next stage of the project to connect Listowel to the natural gas network gets underway next month. Gas Networks Ireland has been holding an...
Gender neutral toilets to be introduced at IT Tralee
IT Tralee Students' Union says gender-neutral toilets are going to be introduced on campus. It emerged today that UCD is to designate 170 toilets across...
Seminar focusing on family business succession planning to take place in Tralee
Tralee's Local Enterprise Office is to host a 'Family Business Succession Planning Seminar' next month, addressing succession, legacy, transference and other issues. Family-owned businesses...
Eurythmics & Annie Lennox – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/def.mp3
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Former Republic of Ireland midfielder John Sheridan has been appointed the new manager of Fleetwood Town. The League One side have lost their last eight-games...
Furlong And Henderson Out Of Ireland’s Six Nations Clash With Wales
As expected, there's no Tadhg Furlong in the Ireland side to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday. Much as he did off...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
There is 1 game this evening in the North Kerry Senior League sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel In Division 1 A Round 2, Brosna take...