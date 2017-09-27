Eileen Keane nee Moran, St. Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert and late of Ballyline, Ballylongford.

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Thursday evening from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Friday at 11 O Clock. Interment at Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Skellig Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

