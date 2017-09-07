Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm to 8.10pm. removal at 8.10pm to Lispole Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to Gáirdín Mhuire, Dingle.
Latest News
Martin O’Neill May Remain On As Ireland Manager
Martin O'Neill could remain on as the Republic of Ireland manager for another two years. Reports claim the F-A-I are prepared to offer the Derryman...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
North Kerry Bord Na Nog U16 league final in assocation with McElligot Oil Asdee saw Knock/Brosna/Duagh defeat Beale by one point, 5-12 to 3-17. North...
Eileen Keane née Galvin, Lispole.
Book of evidence served in Killarney crystal meth case
A Killorglin man charged in connection with a seizure of crystal meth has been sent forward for trial. 22-year-old Daryl O'Connor of Springfield House, Rangue,...
Closing submissions to be heard today at Listowel bypass oral hearing
Closing submissions will be heard today on the proposed N69 Listowel Bypass before an oral hearing into the project concludes. Over 50 submissions and objections...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
TENNIS Roger Federer has crashed out of the U-S Open. The 19 time Grand Slam Champion was beaten in four sets by Juan Martin del...