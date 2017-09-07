Eileen Keane née Galvin, Lispole.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm to 8.10pm.  removal at 8.10pm to Lispole Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.  No flowers please, donations if desired to Gáirdín Mhuire, Dingle.

