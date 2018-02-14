Eileen Hill née Fitzgerald, Lohercannon, Tralee & formerly of Cappa, Brandon.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday (Feb 15th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Báile Mhuire & The Rosemary Centre c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Craig Gilroy has committed his future to Ulster until the end of the 2021 season by signing a contract extension. The Ireland winger,...
Insurance claims
David Fitzgerald who is chief executive of Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland spoke to Deirdre on the 62 claims made in Kerry last year...
Do you love driving or hate it?
Deirdre had a panel discussion with Paul Haywood from Castlemaine, Michael 'Fox' O'Connor who is a bus driver and Radio Kerry's Melanie O'Sullivan on...
Trocaire Appeal
Last year Kerry people donated €177,000 to developing third world countries via the Trocaire box. Deirdre had a chat with Fr Michael Moynihan who...
Valentine’s day
What does it mean to you? - Deirdre spoke to florist Leona Fitzmaurice from Every Occasion Florists in Tralee and marketing manager of Skellig...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Craig Gilroy has committed his future to Ulster until the end of the 2021 season by signing a contract extension. The Ireland winger,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA There are 4 Kerry senior panellists involved in Sigerson Cup action today. UCD are looking to reach a third consecutive Sigerson Cup final and should...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
In the C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 4, Causeway 2 Moyvane 5. Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2, Castleisland v Annuscaul at 8.45pm....