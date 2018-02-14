Eileen Hill née Fitzgerald, Lohercannon, Tralee & formerly of Cappa, Brandon.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday (Feb 15th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Báile Mhuire & The Rosemary Centre c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.