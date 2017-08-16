Eileen Harrington nee Moriarty, Killaha East, Kenmare

reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday from 8pm with Rosary at 8.45pm. Reposing on Thursday from 5 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock in Dauros Church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
Latest News
Almost 1,900 Kerry students picking up Leaving Certificate results
Almost 1,900 Kerry students have been picking up their Leaving Certificate results today. 1,811 sat the Leaving Cert in June, and 79 took on the...
Extra trains from Kerry for All Ireland Semi Finals
Some 800 extra train seats are to go on sale this afternoon for Kerry GAA fans travelling to Dublin on Sunday for the All...
Letters sent to Kerry landlords reminding them of fire safety obligations
Letters are being sent to landlords in Kerry reminding them of their obligations in terms of fire safety. Homeowners letting premises to tenants under the...
People urged to contact gardaí with information on Dingle campervan hit and run
People are being urged to contact gardaí with information on a hit and run outside Dingle. Jennifer O'Connell from Bantry was visiting Kerry for the...
18 patients on trolleys at UHK
18 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation which records the numbers of...
Latest Sports
Kerry U21 Hurling Team Prepare For Clash With Meath
Kerry travel to Semple Stadium on Saturday next to take on Meath in The Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21''B'' Hurling Championship semi final. Last weekend...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA The Dublin County Board have dismissed rumours that Pat Gilroy is set to become the County's new senior hurling manager. One bookmaker has suspended betting...
Kerry Defender Says They Must Improve If They Are To Overcome Mayo
Kerry defender Tadhg Morley says his side must improve from the Galway game if they are to overcome Mayo in Sunday's All Ireland Senior...