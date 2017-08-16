Eileen Harrington nee Moriarty, Killaha East, Kenmare

reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday from 8pm with Rosary at 8.45pm. Reposing on Thursday from 5 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock in Dauros Church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

