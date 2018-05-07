Eileen Hannafin, Tubridmore, Ardfert

Reposing at her daughter Catherine’s residence, The Village Abbeydorney on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm from her daughter Caherines’ residence to St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in The New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Kerry. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.
Latest News
Eight new evening and night-time transport services for rural Kerry announced
Eight new evening and night-time transport services will be introduced on a trial basis in rural parts of Kerry. The National Transport Authority received 50...
Dancer-In-Residence working with Kerry schools
A project with Kerry County Council's Dancer In Residence is underway in several Kerry schools. Maria Svensson is working with CBS Tralee, Ardfert National School,...
Two fishermen who had to abandon ship off Derrynane have been rescued
Two men who had to abandon ship off Derrynane have been rescued. Valentia Coast Guard received the distress call that a fishing vessel was sinking...
Kerry Name Team For Munster Minor Football Semi-Final
Kerry have named their team for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final. There’s one change to the side to face Cork, with David...
Dingle GAA planning to build new clubhouse
Dingle GAA has applied to build a new clubhouse. The club is seeking planning permission from Kerry County Council for the new development at Farran,...
Latest Sports
Kerry At Cork Today In Ladies Munster Minor Football Final
Kerry face Cork in Mallow today in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship Final. The decider gets underway at 3.30. The Kerry team: 1. SINEAD WARREN (RATHMORE) 2....
Kerry Team To Be Named Today For Munster Minor Football Semi-Final
Kerry will this lunchtime reveal their side for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom host Cork tomorrow in the last four.