Eileen Hannafin, Tubridmore, Ardfert

Reposing at her daughter Catherine’s residence, The Village Abbeydorney on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm from her daughter Caherines’ residence to St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in The New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Kerry. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.