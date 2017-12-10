Eileen Green nee Hanlon, Chicago and late of Dreenagh, Ballyheigue

Memorial Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Monday at 7pm.
Latest News
Large crowds gather in Glenbeigh to welcome home Dan Tim O’Sullivan following serious illness in...
Large crowds have turned out in Glenbeigh to welcome home Dan Tim O'Sullivan following a serious illness in London. The former Kerry person of the...
Kerry Gardai have a high rate of injuries compared to officers in other counties
Kerry Gardai have a high rate of injuries compared to officers in other counties. That's according to Ken Foxe of the Sunday Times who says...
Sinn Féin Kerry candidate levels criticism at new Culture Minister over non-committal to improve...
Sinn Féin’s Kerry constituency candidate who will contest the next general election has criticised the new Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for...
Latest From Local Athletics
Tom O'Donoghue provides an update with the latest from the local athletics scene.
Badminton In Moyvane Today
Maurice O'Shea reports from the Newton Sands Tournament, which is taking place in Moyvane today.
Latest Sports
Latest From Local Athletics
Tom O'Donoghue provides an update with the latest from the local athletics scene.
Badminton In Moyvane Today
Maurice O'Shea reports from the Newton Sands Tournament, which is taking place in Moyvane today.
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides;