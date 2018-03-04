Eileen Foley (née Breen), Keelohane, Beaufort.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday (March 5th), from 4.30pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home & to The Alzheimer’s Society. House private please.