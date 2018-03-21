Eileen Fitzgibbon née O’Connell, The Square, Listowel

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (March 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

