Eileen Fitzgibbon née O’Connell, The Square, Listowel

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (March 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
This evening in The Mid Kerry senior league, Cromane take on Beaufort at 8.15pm in John Mitchels pitch.
Between the covers
Maire Logue from Listowel Writers week discusses Edna O’Brien, John Boyne, Colm Tobin and Donal Ryan. She also sneak previews some of the highlights...
St Michael’s NS energy saving device
St Michael’s National school in Sneem have come up with a great energy-saving device that was inspired by the Elf on the shelf. Class...
Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in past year
Rents grew by over five per cent in Kerry in the past year. That's according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board. It shows...
Kerry TDs take part in Dail Abortion Referendum Bill debate
A Kerry TD says legislators have failed women who travel for abortions and those who access abortion pills. The Dáil sat until close to midnight...
Lunchtime Sports Update
HORSE RACING Ruby Walsh is aiming to be back in saddle in just five weeks time. The 38 year old jockey has had a positive update...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
CPC.IE Mixed League Div 2., Moyvane 4 Killarney 3. Listowel 4 Castleisland 3. Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters League Mens section, Moyvane 8 Killarney...