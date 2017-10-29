Eileen Eily Leen, Arabella, Ballymacelligott, Tralee & late of New York

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland Monday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please.

