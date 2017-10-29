Eileen Eily Leen, Arabella, Ballymacelligott, Tralee & late of New York

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland Monday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Leicester City have got the Claude Puel era off to the perfect start. They've defeated Everton by 2 goals to nil at the King Power...
Dr.Crokes through to the semi-finals after win over Clonmel Commercials
All-Ireland football champions Dr Crokes are through to the semi-finals after a 14 points to 8 win over Clonmel Commercials. Full Time score of Dr...
Tourism boost for Kerry as Ryanair extends new Kerry-Berlin service through summer 2018
Nearly 20,000 passengers are set to fly into Kerry on the new Ryanair service from Berlin Schönefeld after it was announced that the route...
Rose of Tralee arrives in Kolkata ahead of her volunteering trip
Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne has arrived in Kolkata ahead of her volunteering trip. It's the Offaly native's first overseas trip since taking the crown...
