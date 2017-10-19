reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Carthages Church, Brosna on Saturday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.
Latest News
Eileen ‘Eily’ Lane nee Murphy, Carrigeen, Brosna formerly of Knockachur, Knocknagoshel
Planning permission granted for long-awaited Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for the €3 million Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme. Irish Water can now develop the long-awaited project, after an appeal...
Kerry motorists urged to be cautious due to large amounts of surface water
Motorists across Kerry are being urged to drive with caution due to large amounts of surface water. There's a status yellow rainfall warning in place...
Councillor wants height limit for roadside planting
A Kerry County Councillor says trees and shrubs to be planted on roadsides should not exceed 4 metres in height. Cllr Michael Gleeson believes the...
Kerry mother speaking in the Dail to raise awareness for a metabolic disease medication
A Kerry mother is speaking in the Dáil today to raise awareness for a metabolic disease medication. Bernadette Gilroy, whose daughter Maria has a disease...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Ronan O'Gara has been handed a 10 week ban for criticising match officials. The Racing 92 defence coach was unhappy with calls made against...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Men's Div 1: KCYMS 90 St Brendans 82 Senior Women's Div 2: St Michaels Lixnaw 40 Gneeveguilla 41 In Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Girls:...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
IT Tralee 1-10 UCC 4-21 in Senior Football Div. 1 League: Today in Munster Colleges U15 ''E'' Football Quarter Final. Killorglin Community College v Colaiste...