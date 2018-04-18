Eileen ‘Eily’ Keane née Regan, 64 Killarney Road, Castleisland & late of Mein, Knocknagoshel.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Thursday (April 19th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem mass on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

