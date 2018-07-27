Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Circular Road, Tralee on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Camp. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery Camp.
Submissions being sought on varying basic rate of Local Property Tax in Kerry
Submissions are being sought on varying the basic rate of Local Property Tax in Kerry. The Local Property Tax is an annual self-assessed tax charged...
Event taking place in Banna this evening to observe the blood moon
An event is taking place in Banna this evening to observe the blood moon. A blood moon is when the Earth’s shadow passes over the...
Morley & Foley The Main Kerry Injury Doubts Ahead Of Super 8s Finale
Tadhg Morley and Jason Foley are the main Kerry injury doubts ahead of the Super 8s finale against Kildare. Kingdom manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice is hopeful...
Eileen Dennehy Ballinknockane , Camp, Tralee.
GOLF Kerry’s Fergal O’Sullivan has been beaten at the South Of Ireland Championship at Lahinch. He went down 2 and 1 to J Yates from...
Killorglin Rowers Competing For Ireland At European Junior Championships
Killorglin’s Rhiannon O'Donoghue & Anna Tyther compete for Ireland this weekend at the European Junior Championships in Cork. The pair are part of the Irish...