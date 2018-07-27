Eileen Dennehy Ballinknockane , Camp, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Circular Road, Tralee on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Camp.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery Camp.

