Eileen Cremin née Sheehan Aghabullogue Co. Cork & formerly of Coars Cahirciveen.

Reposing at her home in Aghabullogue, tomorrow Tuesday from 4.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to St John’s church Aghabullogue. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 1.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Aghabullogue Cemetery.
Latest News
Pump back in operation at Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant
The pump serving Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant is running following repairs. Reservoirs are now refilling and water is gradually returning to homes and businesses...
Irish Water investigating pipe blockage at Listowel Treatment Plant at Dromin several weeks ago
Irish Water is investigating a blockage that occurred on an intake pipe at the Listowel Treatment Plant at Dromin a number of weeks ago. That's...
Water tankers provided for communities across North Kerry
Water tankers are available at Listowel Square and Kerry County Council's car park; also at Lisselton Cross; Lixnaw Church car park, Knockanure Church car...
Man arrested after tractor crashed into garda car in Rathmore released from custody
A man who was arrested after a tractor crashed into a garda car in Rathmore yesterday has been released from custody. Gardaí were called to...
Tralee gardaí appeal for help in tracing car that struck another car
Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a car which struck another car which was carrying four people in Tralee this morning. At 8.45am, a...
Latest Sports
National Glory For Kerry Cyclist
Kerry’s Sean Lacey has been crowned Men’s National Road Series champion for the second year in succession. That’s after finishing third in the Wicklow finale,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jeff Hendrick has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. The Burnley midfielder...
Morning Sports Update
The Liam McCarthy Cup is heading back to Galway for the first time in 29 years. The Tribesmen beat Waterford by 26 points to 2-17...