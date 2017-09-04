Eileen Cremin née Sheehan Aghabullogue Co. Cork & formerly of Coars Cahirciveen.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her home in Aghabullogue, tomorrow Tuesday from 4.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to St John’s church Aghabullogue.   Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 1.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Aghabullogue Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR