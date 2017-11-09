Eileen Cotter née O’Connor, Cloonbeg, Ballymullen, Tralee & formerly of New Rochelle, New York & Boherbue, Tralee.

Arriving at St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Nov 10th) at 11.45am for requiem mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  House strictly private please.  Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Directors, Tralee.

