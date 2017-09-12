Eileen Coffey née O’Sullivan, Cloon East, Glencar & formerly of Gortacarrin, Headford, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday from 4.30pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR