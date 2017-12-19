reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Ide Naoifa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Focus Ireland.
Eileen Cahill nee Mitchel, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel and New Street, Abbeyfeale
Number of housing commencements increases by 55% over the past twelve months
The number of housing commencements in Kerry has increased by 55% over the past twelve months. During the period January 2016 to October 2016, the...
Dancehalls of Kerry – December 16th, 2017
Tralee among those likely to be prioritised for flood defence works
Tralee is likely to be among those prioritised for flood defence works in the new year. The Office of Public Works will announce the 47...
Snoo Sinclair nee Wylie, Riverdell, Lamb’s Head, Caherdaniel
Funeral service at the Church of the Transfiguration, Sneem on Thursday at 11 O clock. Burial at a later date in Derry, Northern Ireland....
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster says they will make a decision on Johnny Sexton's availability for their inter-pro clash with Munster later in the...
Former Kerry Manager Reflects On Unbelievable Finish To Leinster Senior Club Football Final
Former Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has been reflecting on what he calls the unbelievable finish to the Leinster Senior Club Football final. O’Connor’s sons Eanna...
Colm Cooper Wants GAA Players To Be Better Rewarded
Colm Cooper would like to see players rewarded more for their efforts but is not in favour of professionalism. The Kerry legend believes clubs would...