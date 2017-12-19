Eileen Cahill nee Mitchel, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel and New Street, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Ide Naoifa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Focus Ireland.

