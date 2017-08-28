Eileen Browne Murphy née Guerin, Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale and late of Shanafona, Duagh & Kilebrean-more, Kilcummin, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her home in Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 29th) from 5pm to 9pm.  Removal on Wednesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyrecrompane for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Lyrecrompane Cemetery.

