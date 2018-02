South Kerry is gearing up to welcome visitors to its annual Éigse na Brídeoige festival.

Running from February 2nd to 4th, events will be hosted in a number of locations throughout Uíbh Ráthach including Ballinskelligs, Caherdaniel, The Glen, Dromid and Waterville.

Concerts, film screenings, book launches, talks on climate change and marine mapping will all centre on this year’s maritime theme, Éigse na Farraige – Tides & Tales’.