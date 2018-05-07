Eight new evening and night-time transport services for rural Kerry announced

Eight new evening and night-time transport services will be introduced on a trial basis in rural parts of Kerry.

The National Transport Authority received 50 proposals from 12 of the Local Link Offices.

Having appraised the applications received, the NTA approved funding for all 50 new services on a 6-month trial basis beginning in June of this year.

The eight services operating in Kerry will be in the following areas:

Asdee and Ballylongford

Castlegregory to Cloghane

Listowel and the surrounding areas

Kenmare to Bonane

Kerryhead to Ballyheigue

Castleisland to Currow to Cordal

Glencar Area and

Waterville to Ballinskelligs

Announcing the new pilot programme, Minister Shane Ross thanked Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin for his help and input into the development of the new service. The Kerry TD said that the new initiative is very progressive:

The results of the trial will be assessed and the continuation of these services will be considered in the light of those results and the availability of funding in 2019.

Minister Griffin thanked Local Link Kerry for their efforts in securing the routes: