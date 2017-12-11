Eight motorists found illegally parked in Tralee disabled parking bays

Eight motorists were detected illegally parked in disabled parking bays in Tralee last Friday.

It was part of Operation Enable, a Garda and Kerry County Council operation to catch abusers of disabled driver permits.

Out-of-uniform gardaí and council traffic wardens monitored vehicles parked in disabled bays in Tralee on Friday, to check if the correct permits were displayed; eight weren’t.

The penalty for illegally parking in a disabled bay is a fixed charge or court appearance, while fraudulent use of a permit can lead to a fine of up to €3,000 and/or imprisonment on conviction.

Sergeant Gearoid Keating of the Kerry Traffic Corps says they’ll be rolling out the operation in other towns in Kerry.