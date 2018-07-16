P.J. Scanlon, Bridge Road, Listowel

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Brenda Fitzgerald, Killeentierna, Currow
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 5 to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Wednesday...
Kerry Fall Flat Against Galway – July 16th, 2018
John Fogarty, GAA journalist with the Irish Examiner, analyses yesterday’s Super 8 game with Jerry. Separately, an issue arose regarding the train service from...
Pumps Required for Kerry’s Main Water Supply for First Time in a Decade –...
Regional Operations Manager with Irish Water, Margaret Attridge says people still need to conserve water despite recent rainfall. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/16_water.mp3
Three Men Escape Boat Fire on Dingle Bay – July 15th, 2018
Valentia RNLI Lifeboat, local fishermen Donie Flaherty and Jimmy Flannery as well as Valentia Coast Guard responded to Saturday afternoon’s fire. Michelle Curran with...
Sean Kelly & Martin Ferris on the Presidential Contest – July 15th, 2018
Sean Kelly, who’s a Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South, and Deputy Martin Ferris of Sinn Féin give their views on the contest in...
Evening Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy's attempt to win a second Open Championship will begin in the company of Marc Leishmann and Thorbjorn Olesen. The groupings and...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 17th July 2018 Dominos Pizza U17 Cup Final 6-00 Tralee Dynamos v St Brendans Park , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch...
Kerry Manager Admits His Side Didn’t Turn Up In Super 8s Opener
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice admits his side didn’t turn up in their Super 8s opener. The Kingdom were second best as they succumbed to Galway...