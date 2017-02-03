Edward O’Connor, Kilgulbin, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Fri 3rd Feb) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney.  Requiem mass on Sat (Feb 4th) at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

