Edward O’Connor, Kilgulbin, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Fri 3rd Feb) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem mass on Sat (Feb 4th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Valentia Island man is new chair of Kerry IFA
Pat O'Driscoll from Valentia Island is the new Chair of Kerry IFA. The beef and suckler farmer was elected at last night's AGM in the...
Kerry County Council has houses in its stock no one is willing to take
Kerry County Council has houses in its stock which no one is willing to take. The issue came before the recent meeting of South and...
Bilingual arts festival Éigse na Brideoige takes place from February 3rd
South Kerry's bilingual arts festival Éigse na Brideoige begins today and runs for the weekend. The festival, which has been running for 25 year, has...