Edward ‘Ned’ Sheehy, 28 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (June 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Multiple Scherosis Society Tralee branch c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home. House private please.