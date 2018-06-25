Edward ‘Ned’ Sheehy, 28 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (June 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Multiple Scherosis Society Tralee branch c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home. House private please.
Latest News
Michael Dennehy, Mounthenry, Firies, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Tuesday (June 26th) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at St. Gertrude's Church, Firies, Killarney...
Jack O Rourke, The Square, Abbeyfeale
reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 4 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale....
Pete Fitzgerald, Goulanes, Castlecove.
Remains arriving to the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove tomorrow Tuesday at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12...
Kerry v Cork – Munster Football Final – June 23rd, 2018
Admin -
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_kc.mp3
Kerry v Clare – Munster Minor Football Final – June 23rd, 2018
Admin -
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_kcmin.mp3
Latest Sports
Galway Midfielder A Doubt To face Kerry
Galway midfielder Ciaran Duggan has emerged as doubt for their opening Super-8 meeting with Kerry. Duggan suffered a suspected broken wrist while playing for...
Kerry To Reveal Team Tonight For Munster Junior Football Final
Kerry will tonight reveal their team for the Munster Junior Football Final. The Kingdom go up against Cork in the decider. The game is to be...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 27th June 2018 Dominos Pizza U17 Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Ballyheigue Athletic v St Brendans Park...