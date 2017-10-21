Edward ‘Ned’ Purtill, Rahoonagh, Ballybunion and formerly of Ballydonoghue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fighting Blindness.

