Edward ‘Ned Joe The Power’ Mahoney late of Kilgarvan, Ballylongford & Duagh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (July 24th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Bridgid’s Church, Duagh.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Killehenny Cemetery Ballybunion.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR