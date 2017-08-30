Edward Joseph ‘Eamon’ McSweeney, Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Listowel

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.15 to 6.15pm Requiem mass in St. John’s Church on Friday at 12 noon. Burial in Rath Cemetery. No flowers please, donation in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing
A 36 year old man has appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court in connection with a stabbing in Tralee on Monday. Declan...
Agency backing Cork gas project say it’s a better prospect than Shannon LNG
A major new project to bring some €300 million of gas into Cork Harbour could be up and running in three years. That's according to...
Women in Kerry urged to sign petition on pension discrimination
Women in Kerry are being urged to sign a petition calling for pension discrimination to be addressed. Women who had to leave work due to...
Listowel to host major National Tourism conference
Kerry County Council will host a major national tourism conference in Listowel next week with a focus on growing and enhancing the Wild Atlantic...
Tadgh ‘Timmy’ O’Connor, Scarteen Park, Kenmare & formerly of Rathanny, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.
Reposing at his home in Scarteen Park, Kenmare today Wednesday from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Thursday at his home from 3pm...
Latest Sports
Opening Round Fixtures Confirmed For National League Basketball
BASKETBALL Fixtures for the upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced ahead of the official season launch on September 13th. The...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Galway and Waterford are the last 2 standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The sides meet at 3:30pm on Sunday...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
In The Mid Kerry O' Sullivan Cup Round 1. Miltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Cromane 0-14 Laune Rangers 1-14 Keel 0-16 Town Board Kelliher's Mills U-13 League Churchill 4-16 St...