Edward ‘Eddie’ O’Brien, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee.

Funeral arrangments will be announced later.
Corn Ui Mhuiri Final Postponed
The Corn Ui Mhuiri Final, due to take place tomorrow between Tralee CBS and P.S. Chorcha Dhuibhne, is off. Munster GAA Post Primary Schools has...
1,001 petition signatures lodged in objection to extension of Shannon LNG planning
Just over a thousand people have signed a petition objecting to the extension of planning for the Shannon LNG project on the Shannon Estuary. Permission...
Kerry Local Coordination Team and emergency services meeting ahead of extreme cold snap
The Kerry Local Coordination Team and emergency service are meeting this evening to assess the situation ahead of an extreme cold snap forecast for...
Local Schools Introduce PE as Leaving Cert subject
Two local schools have been chosen to introduce PE as a Leaving Cert subject. Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore and Coláiste Íde agus Iosaef Abbeyfeale,...
Where’s the ‘Easter’ Gone in Easter Eggs? – February 23rd, 2018
Nicole Murphy is 11 ½ years old and goes to Loreto National School in Killarney. She wrote an email to Jerry because she was...
Kerry Rugby Preview
This weekend is a huge one for rugby. While various Ireland teams compete in the 6 Nations, Munster also line out as do a host...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland captain Rory Best says they're determined to spoil Warren Gatland's 100th test match in charge of Wales when the sides meet in...