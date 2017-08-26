Edward ‘Eddie’ Goodwin, Harefield, Middlesex, England and formerly of Caherina, Tralee

reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Monday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 10 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

