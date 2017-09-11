Edward Eamon Donovan, Ballylahave, Abbeydorney

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee Tuesday from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Family flowers only please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Should men be banned from womans underwear departments?
A lsitener in her 20's, whos voice was changed by request for her privacy, had an unpleasent experience recently while buying lingerie. So, should...
Cooking with Mark – September
This month, chef Mark Doe answered any general cooking/Bakeing questions you may have had. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Cooking.mp3
Recent survey which shows a decline in levels of literacy
Deirdre spoke to author Shelia O'Flanagan who is also an ambassador for the National Adult Literacy Agency to decuss a recent survey which shows...
Kerry County Council to seek to increase Local Property Tax
Kerry County Council is seeking an increase in the Local Property Tax rate in its upcoming budget. The issue was raised by several councillors at...
Voluntary contributions in schools – September 11th, 2017
Parent Magda Graszk speaks about the petition she has started online asking CBS, The Green Tralee to change its policy around how it asks...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Golf News & Results
Waterville Ladies 1st B. Kelly (25) 44 Pts 2nd M. Quirke (20) 34 Pts 3rd J. Sutton (19) 33Pts 9 Hole A.O Malley (28) 17 Pts Results:...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 15th September 2017 Denny Premier A 7-00 Fenit Samphires v Tralee Dynamos , Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch . Denny Premier...
Kerry Sides Receive Byes In FAI U14 Girls National Cup
In the draws for the FAI U14 Girls National Cup the South West Region saw the 3 Kerry sides receive byes in Round 1. In...