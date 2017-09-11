Edward Eamon Donovan, Ballylahave, Abbeydorney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee Tuesday from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Family flowers only please.

