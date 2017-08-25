Edward Courtney, 8 Steelroe, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at the residence of his daughter Lorraine and Paddy Larkin, Dromin West, Killorglin. Requiem mass in St. James’s Church, Killorglin on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care

