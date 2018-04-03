Education Minister says call to consider how consent is taught in schools is timely

The Education Minister says his call to consider how consent is taught in schools is ‘timely’.

Richard Bruton has asked the National Council on Curriculum and Assessment to undertake a major review of Relationships and Sexuality Education in schools.

Speaking at the INTO conference in Killarney this morning, the Minister has asked for a number of areas to be particularly considered when the evaluation is being carried out.

They include consent, developments in contraception, positive sexual expression and safe use of the internet.

The Minister says the Council will revert to him when they’ve assessed his request with a specific timeline now that a new legal definition on consent has been introduced: