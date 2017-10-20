Education Minister in Killarney for principals’ conference

The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, is in Kerry today.

He will address the conference being held by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals which is taking place in the Malton Hotel, Killarney.

This week, Minister Richard Bruton announced that IT Tralee is to benefit from one of 11 large scale public private partnership projects that the Department of Education will build in the coming years.

It’s hoped the new STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics building will be ready for 2021.

However, while this is a major positive for the third-level sector, the minister, on the other hand, is still dealing with the controversy over a two-tier system of pay for teachers.

Teachers who started work after 2010 earn 14 per cent less than colleagues as a result of cuts introduced following the economic crash.