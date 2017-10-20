Education Minister defends public private partnership funding model for IT STEM building

The Minister for Education has defended the public private partnership model of funding for the new STEM building at IT Tralee.

Richard Bruton was speaking ahead the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals Conference today in the Malton Hotel, Killarney.

Minister Bruton says between September 2016 and September 2018, 3600 teachers will have been recruited in Ireland, representing at 12% increase.

He also says the Department of Education is addressing the shortage of Home-Economics, Irish and Maths teachers.

Minister Bruton says he is confident in the public private partnership funding model.