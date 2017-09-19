The Education Centre Tralee hosts ICT in primary schools’ forums

Forums about the integration of ICT into teaching and learning at primary school are taking place in Kerry this week.

Organised by The Education Centre, Dromtacker, Tralee, the discussion forums will address some of the challenges being experienced by schools in the process of technology integration in teaching and learning.

The first forum will take place at the Education Centre, Dromtacker, Tralee this evening from 5pm to 7pm and will be addressed by MEP Seán Kelly.

The second forum will take place at the same time in the Gleneagle Hotel Killarney tomorrow.

A panel of principals of schools which have already achieved the Digital School of Distinction Award will share their experience.

Neil O’Sullivan is project coordinator with Digital Schools of Distinction.