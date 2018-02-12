Edmond ‘Ned’ O’Keeffe, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea this evening (Mon Feb 12th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.  Requiem mass on Tuesday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR