Edmond ‘Ned’ O’Keeffe, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea this evening (Mon Feb 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Kerry Against Monaghan To Be Played On Sunday
Kerry’s Allianz Football League game against Monaghan is to be played on Sunday. The game is to throw-in at 2.30 in Inniskeen. The tie was called...
Dancehall of Kerry – February 10th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/10-Feb-2018_DHOK.mp3
Timmy Sheedan Sport Slot – February 10th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/10-Feb-2018_SportSlot.mp3
Seven Days – February 11th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/11-Feb-2018_SD.mp3
Saturday Supplement – February 10th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/10-Feb-2018_SS.mp3
RUGBY Chris Farrell could be called into the Irish Rugby team for next weekend's Six Nations clash with Wales in Dublin. Robbie Henshaw is set...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Kenmare Men’s Competition. 15 Hole Singles. 1st. Bernard Hourihan (20) – 32pts. 2nd. David O'Dwyer Jnr. (20) – 31pts. Fixtures :- Feb. 18th. 15 Hole...