Kerry’s chances of hosting National Ploughing Championships could depend on road network improvements
Kerry's potential to host the National Ploughing Championships could depend on infrastructure. That's according to Tom Leslie, chairman of the Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage...
Taoiseach criticised after objecting to apartment block in own constituency
The Taoiseach has been criticised after objecting to a four story apartment block in his own constituency. Leo Varadkar has urged councillors to have a...
Mother and son fighting for life after fire
A mother and her eight her old son are fighting for their lives following a fire at their flat in Inchicore in Dublin. Her two...
Jack Nagle – September 19th, 2017
Jack Nagle, a 15-year-old student from Killorglin Community College is competing in the Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships. He speaks to Jerry...
Edmond Harty, CEO of Dairymaster – September 19th, 2017

Edmond Harty, CEO of Dairymaster, talks about his company's presence at the National Ploughing Championships
18-month wait to see a consultant orthopaedic surgeon – September 19th, 2017
Niamh McNamara has an 18-month wait to see a consultant orthopaedic surgeon despite being in severe, constant pain. She and her mother, Patrica, spoke...