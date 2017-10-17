Eddie Howard, Connolly Park, Tralee & formerly of Lisanearla.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday (Oct 19th) form 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.