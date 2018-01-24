Economic Development Office outlines 2018 priorities

Promoting job creation and supporting the development of economic infrastructure are among the priorities for the coming year for the county’s Economic Development Unit.

The county’s Economic Officer Bridget Fitzgerald and her team will focus on marketing Kerry and develop projects announced under the recent Regional Enterprise Fund, including a global agri-tech centre.

Ms Fitzgerald will also work on skills development with the Regional Skills Forum and third level institutions, and advance the development of the Island of Geese and Sara Lee sites.