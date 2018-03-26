Easter Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre This Tuesday 27th March

Come & enjoy your Easter Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm on Tuesday 27th March.  At least €4250 must be won on the night including a guaranteed jackpot of €1,000.  Lots of Easter spot prizes.

