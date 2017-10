East Kerry are injury free for their Keanes Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football Championship Final meeting with St. Brendan’s.

Following a Round One defeat to St. Kieran’s, East Kerry have since recorded victories over Austin Stacks, Mid Kerry and St. Kieran’s again in the semi-final.

Chairman of the board Tim Ryan is pleased with their form to date, following their earlier round defeat…………..

Saturday’s game throws in at 4pm in Austin Stack Park and the game will be live on Radio Kerry.