East Kerry Are County Minor Football Champions

East Kerry have won the Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football Championship.

In the decider they eventually overcame St.Brendan’s 2-14 to 1-15.

Brendan’s had the first two points before East Kerry got one of their own after 4 minutes. The sides were level at 0-2 apiece after 10 minutes. East Kerry edged in front by a point before David Clifford set up Ian Roche fora goal that gave East Kerry a 1-3 to 0-2 advantage in the 15th minute. East Kerry extended that gap to 1-7 to 0-3 after 21 minutes and Ian Roche had his second goal of the afternoon 2 minutes from half time. Less than 60 seconds later Eoin McElligott goaled for Brendan’s to make it 2-9 to 1-5. East Kerry led 2-10 to 1-6 at half time.

Brendan’s narrowed the gap to 2-11 to 1-11 by the 12th minute of the second period. East Kerry pointed but Brendan’s responded once more and after 48 minutes it was 2-12 to 1-12. They got the gap down to 2 with 10 minutes remaining. East Kerry were next to point to go three to the good once more. However, with 5 minutes to go Brendan’s reduced that gap to just two at 2-13 to 1-14. A 40 yard free from Dara Devine put Brendan’s within one with 2 minutes remaining. 3 minutes into added on time David Clifford had the chance to point East Kerry two in front but went for goal and missed the target. The same player did point with time almost up to edge his side 2 in front and that proved to be the last scoring act of the decider.