From East Belfast to West Kerry: members of the Protestant and Unionist community learning Irish on the Dingle Peninsula

Tháinig ghrúpa ón East Belfast Mission go Chorca Dhuibhne an tseachtain seo chun Ghaelainn a fhoghlaim.

A group from the East Belfast Mission visited the West Kerry Gaeltacht this week on the Dingle Peninsula to learn Irish.

Tá an feachtas mar chuid de thionscanimh ‘Turas’ a cothaíonn nasc idir oidhreacht Protastúnaigh agus Aontachtóirí trí mheán na Gaeilge.

The initative is part of the ‘Turas’ project which aims to connect members of the Protestant and Unionist communities of East Belfast with their heritage and history through the medium of the Irish language.

Bhí an deis ag Marian Ní Fhlaithearta labhairt le Lynda Irvine ón East Belfast Mission faoin ‘turas’ i mBrú na Gráige in iarthar Chiarraí:

Marian O’Flaherty had the opportunity to speak to Lynda Irvine of the East Belfast Mission, at their base in Brú na Gráige on the Slea Head Drive, about ‘Turas’ and their journey from East Belfast to West Kerry: