KDL Soccer Round-Up

DENNY KDL RESULTS

Saturday 18th November 2017

FAI U17 Cup 3rd Round

Killarney Celtic 1-2 Freebooters Afc .

Denny U17 League

Ballyheigue Athletic 4-0 Fenit Samphires .

St Brendans Park 7-1 Mastergeeha Fc .

Denny Youth League

Killorglin Fc 4-0 Killarney Athletic Fc .

Sunday 19th November 2017

FAI U17 Cup 3rd Round

Tralee Dynamos 3-0 Crumlin United , Walkover

Doughlas Hall 2-0 Killarney Athletic

Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round

Tralee Dynamos 5-2 Fenit Samphires .

Killarney Celtic 2-1 Castleisland Afc .

Classic Fc 2-3 Dingle Bay Rovers , AET .

CG Killarney 2-2 Mitchels Avenue , CG won 5-3 on pens .

Denny Premier A

Mastergeeha Fc 1-6 Killarney Athletic .

Denny Premier B

AC Athletic 1-1 Tralee Celtic .

Castleisland B 0-0 Killorglin Afc .

Camp United 5-0 Killarney Celtic B .

Denny Division 1A

Athletico Ardfert 5-2 Ballyheigue Athletic .

Skeliga fC 1-2 QPR .

Denny Division 1B

Killarney Athletic B 2-4 Castlemaine United .

Listowel Celtic B 3-1 Windmill United .

St Brendans Park 3-0 Annascaul Inch United

.

Denny Division 2A

Ballybunion Fc 2-1 Clanmaurice Fc .

Denny Division 2B

Ballyheigue Athletic B 2-9 Spa Road Fc .