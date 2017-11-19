KDL Soccer Round-Up

Here with a roundup from the early action in the KDL is John O’Regan.
Murt Murphy gives us a round up of the later action.
DENNY KDL RESULTS
Saturday 18th November 2017
FAI U17 Cup 3rd Round
Killarney Celtic 1-2 Freebooters Afc .
Denny U17 League
Ballyheigue Athletic 4-0 Fenit Samphires .
St Brendans Park 7-1 Mastergeeha Fc .
Denny Youth League
Killorglin Fc 4-0 Killarney Athletic Fc .
Sunday 19th November 2017
FAI U17 Cup 3rd Round
Tralee Dynamos 3-0 Crumlin United , Walkover
Doughlas Hall 2-0 Killarney Athletic
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round
Tralee Dynamos 5-2 Fenit Samphires .
Killarney Celtic 2-1 Castleisland Afc .
Classic Fc 2-3 Dingle Bay Rovers , AET .
CG Killarney 2-2 Mitchels Avenue , CG won 5-3 on pens .
Denny Premier A
Mastergeeha Fc 1-6 Killarney Athletic .
Denny Premier B
AC Athletic 1-1 Tralee Celtic .
Castleisland B 0-0 Killorglin Afc .
Camp United 5-0 Killarney Celtic B .
Denny Division 1A
Athletico Ardfert 5-2 Ballyheigue Athletic .
Skeliga fC 1-2 QPR .
Denny Division 1B
Killarney Athletic B 2-4 Castlemaine United .
Listowel Celtic B 3-1 Windmill United .
St Brendans Park 3-0 Annascaul Inch United
.
Denny Division 2A
Ballybunion Fc 2-1 Clanmaurice Fc .
Denny Division 2B
Ballyheigue Athletic B 2-9 Spa Road Fc .