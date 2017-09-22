Éamonn McCarthy Memorial U16 Boys Basketball Tournament Goes Ahead Tomorrow

The Éamonn McCarthy Memorial U16 Boys Tournament, hosted by St. Brendan’s, takes place tomorrow.

The tournament will be played at two venues.

Group One will play at Moyderwell and features St. Brendan’s, TK Bobcats, Vixens and St Paul’s.

Group Two has St. Brendan’s 2, Tralee Imperials, St. Mary’s and Cougars and will play their matches at Presentation Secondary School Gym.

All Semi Finals, the Plate Final and the Cup Final will be played in Moyderwell.

Action gets underway at 9.30 in both venues with the final at 4.45.