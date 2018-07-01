Eamonn Langford, Kells, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, this (Sunday) evening from 8pm – 10pm and tomorrow (Monday) from 6pm – 7.45pm, followed by removal at 7.45pm to O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.
Latest News
