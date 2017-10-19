Eamonn Fitzmaurice Ratified As Kerry Manager Until 2020

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has been ratified as the Kerry Senior Football manager until 2020.

At last night’s county board meeting in Tralee, chairman Tim Murphy admitted some clubs had misgivings about the further two year term, but insists it gives Fitzmaurice the time to make the necessary changes.

The current management team will remain in place but additions will be made to the backroom team.

Meanwhile, Peter Keane was appointed manager of the Kerry Under 17 football team for a 2 year period.

He will name his backroom team later.